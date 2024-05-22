British lawmaker who lost hands and feet to sepsis returns to parliament

Europe

Reuters
22 May, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 09:41 pm

Related News

British lawmaker who lost hands and feet to sepsis returns to parliament

Craig Mackinlay, 57, said he wanted to be known as the first "bionic MP" as he returned to the House of Commons with prosthetic legs and hands following the life-threatening episode last year.

Reuters
22 May, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 09:41 pm
Craig Mackinlay at the House of Commons. Photo: Collected
Craig Mackinlay at the House of Commons. Photo: Collected

A British lawmaker returned to parliament on Wednesday, five months after losing his hands and feet to sepsis, receiving loud applause from colleagues and praise from the prime minister.

Craig Mackinlay, 57, said he wanted to be known as the first "bionic MP" as he returned to the House of Commons with prosthetic legs and hands following the life-threatening episode last year.

"This is an emotional day for me," he said, joking about how his new limbs meant he was breaking parliament's dress code by wearing trainers and no formal jacket.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Mackinlay was an inspiration and Speaker Lindsay Hoyle called him "the man of the moment".

Mackinlay, who represents Sunak's governing Conservative Party, has said he will campaign to make sure sepsis, which advances rapidly, is recognised earlier.

In sepsis, the immune system overreacts to an infection and the body starts damaging its own organs. The UK Sepsis Trust says it kills five people every hour in Britain.

Mackinlay said that he went to bed on Sept. 27 feeling unwell, and that within a day his body had turned blue.

He spent 16 days in an induced coma, waking to find his arms and legs had turned black. All were amputated last December.

He has learnt to walk again but says there are many difficult moments, especially on waking up every morning.

"You're in the 'land of nod' having a nice dream, and then you wake up and it's: 'I haven't got any hands'," he told the BBC.

The former accountant plans to fight the next election, which Sunak has said will be in the second half of this year.

World+Biz

United Kingdom / British lawmaker

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

10h | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

10h | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

1d | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia begins strategic nuclear weapons drills

Russia begins strategic nuclear weapons drills

31m | Videos
What is the work of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad?

What is the work of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad?

2h | Videos
How Air Turbulence Causes Hazards in the Sky

How Air Turbulence Causes Hazards in the Sky

3h | Videos
Local people expressed about the death of MP Anar

Local people expressed about the death of MP Anar

4h | Videos