Britain's deputy PM defends Israel but calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Europe

Reuters
20 March, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 12:05 pm

Related News

Britain's deputy PM defends Israel but calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Oliver Dowden said the British government was "continuously" urging Israel to abide by international humanitarian law and had also raised concerns about getting aid into Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis is raging after six months of fighting

Reuters
20 March, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 12:05 pm
British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden speaks during an interview with Reuters, in Seoul, South Korea, 19 March, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Daewoung/File Photo
British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden speaks during an interview with Reuters, in Seoul, South Korea, 19 March, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Daewoung/File Photo

Britain's deputy prime minister defended on Tuesday Israel's right to protect itself amid growing tension between the Middle Eastern country and its biggest backers, but called for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza on humanitarian grounds.

Oliver Dowden said the British government was "continuously" urging Israel to abide by international humanitarian law and had also raised concerns about getting aid into Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis is raging after six months of fighting.

"That's why we are calling for an immediate ceasefire to allow that aid in, and crucially, the hostages to come out," he told Reuters in an interview in Seoul, where he was attending a US-backed Summit for Democracy.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dowden's comments came in response to a query about tension between Israel and its most steadfast allies in the United States over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the war, particularly an expected military push into Rafah, the last relatively safe place in the tiny, crowded enclave.

The United Nations human rights chief on Tuesday said Israel's restrictions on humanitarian aid for Gaza may amount to a starvation tactic that could be a war crime, after a UN-backed report found famine is likely by May without an end to the fighting.

US President Joe Biden warned Netanyahu on Monday that an Israeli operation in Rafah would deepen anarchy in Gaza and they agreed that teams from each side would meet in Washington to discuss it.

In a speech on Thursday, US Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, a longtime supporter of Israel and the highest-ranking Jewish elected official, called for new elections in Israel, saying Netanyahu was an obstacle to peace.

Netanyahu responded harshly on Sunday, telling CNN in an interview that Schumer's speech was "totally inappropriate".

Dowden stressed his support for Israel, saying there is a risk that the world is forgetting the horrors of 7 October, when Hamas launched attacks that Israel says killed about 1,200 people.

"I continue to support Israel's right to defend itself, not only for the sake of Israel, but also I think around the world we should be standing up to this kind of barbarism," he said.

"But what in turn I'll also say to Israel is that they need to show restraint and proportionality in the way that they prosecute the legitimate war against Hamas."

World+Biz

United Kingdom (UK) / Israel-Hamas War / Oliver Dowden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

15m | Features
The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

2h | Pursuit
TBS SKETCH

What Modi has figured out that Trump never has

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Nafisur's journey from thinking like a monk to MonkMoney

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can the United States avoid complicity in genocide?

Can the United States avoid complicity in genocide?

Now | Videos
Delicious lamb Burra recipe for iftar

Delicious lamb Burra recipe for iftar

1h | Videos
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

17h | Videos
Tangail’s enormous 201-dome mosque becomes centre of attraction

Tangail’s enormous 201-dome mosque becomes centre of attraction

12h | Videos