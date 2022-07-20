Britain swelters on its hottest day ever as temperatures hit 40C

Europe

Reuters
20 July, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 09:20 am

Related News

Britain swelters on its hottest day ever as temperatures hit 40C

Reuters
20 July, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 09:20 am
A man cools off in a fountain during the hot weather in London, Britain, July 18, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley
A man cools off in a fountain during the hot weather in London, Britain, July 18, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

Highlights:

  • Temperature hits record 40C across country
  • Train services cancelled due to the heat
  • Heatwave prompts focus on climate change promises

Britain recorded its hottest day ever on Tuesday, with the temperature exceeding 40C (104F) as a heatwave gripping Europe intensified, forcing train tracks to buckle and fuelling a spate of fires across London.

The Met Office said a new provisional record temperature of 40.3C (104.5F) was recorded in Coningsby, in central England, with 34 sites across the country experiencing temperatures in excess of the previous high of 38.7C (101.7F) recorded in 2019.

Stephen Belcher at the Met Office said he had not expected to see such temperatures in Britain in his career.

"Research conducted here at the Met Office has demonstrated that it's virtually impossible for the UK to experience 40C in an undisrupted climate but climate change driven by greenhouse gases has made these extreme temperatures possible," he said.

Train services on major routes from London up the east and west coast of the country were cancelled, electricity companies reported mass outages and normally busy city centres appeared quiet. Network Rail tweeted a number of pictures showing large bends and kinks in rail tracks.

London Fire Brigade declared a major incident and urged people to stop having barbecues, as hundreds of firefighters battled blazes across the capital.

To the east, a large fire engulfed homes in the village of Wennington, with flames tearing across about 40 hectares (100 acres) of neighbouring tinder-dry fields. Elsewhere large grassland areas around the capital caught fire, billowing smoke over major roads and nearby areas.

London's Ambulance Service said it had been dealing with 400 calls an hour because of the extreme heat.

"We are seeing an increase in the number of patients experiencing heat exposure, breathing difficulties, dizziness and fainting," said Peter Rhodes, the deputy director of ambulance operations.

Britain, which can struggle to maintain key transport services in extreme heat or snow, had been put on a state of national emergency over the unprecedented temperatures.

"My thanks go to all the firefighters and frontline services who are working incredibly hard to keep us safe on this scorching day," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter.

Firefighters tackle a grass fire during the heatwave in Mow Cop, Staffordshire, Britain, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Firefighters tackle a grass fire during the heatwave in Mow Cop, Staffordshire, Britain, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carl Recine

'DO NOT TRAVEL'

Transport minister Grant Shapps said there had been a considerable amount of travel disruption.

"Infrastructure, much of which was built from the Victorian times, just wasn't built to withstand this type of temperature," he said.

Operator Network Rail advised passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary.

"Extreme Heat: All services stopped. Do not come to the station," Avanti West Coast, which runs services from London to cities such as Liverpool, Manchester and Glasgow, said on Twitter.

Climate scientists said the once-unthinkable temperature in London was likely to become more common in coming years.

Sony Kapoor, a climate and macro-economic professor at European University Institute, said he had long thought that people underestimated the physical impacts of climate change in contemporary times. "But even I never thought we would see 40 degree Celsius in London in 2022," he said.

The arrival of a searing heatwave that first sparked wildfires across Europe before arriving in Britain has turned the spotlight on to "net zero" pledges made by the candidates running to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

After Johnson championed the move to net zero status when Britain held the United Nations COP26 climate change summit in 2021, some of the candidates to replace him have appeared more lukewarm and rated other challenges facing the country as their priority.

After Tuesday's heat, the Met Office said the temperature would fall on Wednesday, however it warned there could be heavy thunderstorms.

Top News / World+Biz

Britain / UK / United Kingdom / Temperature / Britain temperature / UK heatwave / Heatwave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Inflation rate highest in 8 years

Inflation rate highest in 8 years

3h | Videos
The village where leaf mats are made

The village where leaf mats are made

3h | Videos
When will power shortage end?

When will power shortage end?

3h | Videos
What is the future of global meditation market?

What is the future of global meditation market?

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership