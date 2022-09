Cards and flowers are laid out, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Balmoral, Scotland, Britain, September 10, 2022.REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Britain will on 18 Sept hold a national moment of reflection - a one minute silence - Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said on Monday following the death of Queen Elizabeth last week.

The minute's silence will be held at 8pm (1900 GMT) on Sunday, ahead of the late queen's funeral on Monday.