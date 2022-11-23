Air alert issued across Ukraine, explosions reported in several regions

File photo. Smoke rises on the outskirts of the city during a Russian missile attack, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An air-raid alert was issued across all Ukraine on Wednesday and officials in at least two regions said local air defences were in operation against Russian missiles.

Interfax Ukraine news agency also reported explosions in several southern and southeastern regions, citing local channels in the Telegram messaging app.

Russian forces have increasingly targeted Ukrainian critical infrastructure in recent weeks as they faced setbacks on the battlefield following their 24 February invasion.