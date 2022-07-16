84 die in first 3 days of Spain's heat wave

Europe

BSS/XINHUA
16 July, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 12:48 pm

Related News

84 die in first 3 days of Spain's heat wave

BSS/XINHUA
16 July, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 12:48 pm
People sunbathe in El Arenal beach as some Spanish provinces are allowed to ease lockdown restrictions during phase two, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Mallorca, Spain, May 25, 2020/ Reuters
People sunbathe in El Arenal beach as some Spanish provinces are allowed to ease lockdown restrictions during phase two, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Mallorca, Spain, May 25, 2020/ Reuters

Eighty-four people are known to have died from the heat wave that has struck Spain since 10 July, the Carlos III Health Institute, which reports to the Spanish Ministry of Health, said on Friday.

All the deaths, which were reported on 10-12, July could be attributed to the scorching heat exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in large parts of the country. Temperatures even rose above 45 degrees Centigrade in the south and southwest of the country.

The heat wave is predicted to continue into next week, and the death toll is feared to rise.

This is the second major heat wave of the year in Spain. The first one lasted from 11 June until 20 June and claimed the lives of 829 people nationwide, the Ministry of Health said. Back then, temperatures peaked at 44.5 degrees Celsius.

The authorities recommend that people drink plenty of water, refrain from excessive exercise and stay indoors as much as possible.

Top News / World+Biz

Spain / Heatwave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

3h | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

4h | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

5h | Wheels
History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

3h | Videos
Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Sale of Mymensingh’s ‘Monda’ on the rise

3h | Videos
46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

4
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur