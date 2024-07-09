PM Hasina scheduled to pay official visits to Spain, Brazil this month

Bangladesh

UNB
09 July, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 05:13 pm

Related News

PM Hasina scheduled to pay official visits to Spain, Brazil this month

Brazilian Ambassador Paulo Fernando Dias Feres recently said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to Brazil will be “bilateral” in nature

UNB
09 July, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 05:13 pm
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to pay official visits to Spain and Brazil from 21 July to further strengthen ties with these two countries engaging in broader areas of cooperation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking preparations for these two separate bilateral visits, officials said.  

Prime Minister Hasina's official visit to Madrid, Spain is tentatively planned on 21-23 July, a senior ministry official said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After completion of her visit to Spain, she is likely to pay an official visit to Brazil on 24-26 July with a likely stopover in London, he said, adding that these are tentative schedules.

Brazilian Ambassador Paulo Fernando Dias Feres recently said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Brazil will be "bilateral" in nature.

Brazil, South America's most influential country, wants to strengthen its ties with Bangladesh on key fronts with a possible visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva invited the Prime Minister to pay a bilateral visit to Brazil.

"This is a bilateral visit. It's just her. The idea is that she can launch with President Lula the global programme against hunger and then she will go to Brasilia for all the ceremonies of a full opera visit. So that's the idea," said Brazilian Ambassador Paulo Fernando Dias Feres while talking to diplomatic correspondents at "DCAB Talk" at Jatiya Press Club recently.

This will be the first bilateral visit of the prime minister to any Latin American country which is seen as a rising economic power and one of the world's biggest democracies.

Brazil is planning to open a visa centre in Bangladesh to facilitate more people-to-people contact as the demand grows by the day.

Bangladesh will emphasise the need for increased trade and commerce with Spain to foster mutual cooperation and benefits.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Spain / Brazil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

9h | Panorama
Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

1d | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

1d | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

JU students continue Bangla Blockade with one-point demand for quota reform

JU students continue Bangla Blockade with one-point demand for quota reform

26m | Videos
Mbappe and Yamal face off in Euro 2024 semi-final

Mbappe and Yamal face off in Euro 2024 semi-final

2h | Videos
Russia's Missile Strike on Ukraine's Largest Children's Hospital

Russia's Missile Strike on Ukraine's Largest Children's Hospital

3h | Videos
Bangladesh Embassy in Dubai will ensure financial support for those who died in Dubai

Bangladesh Embassy in Dubai will ensure financial support for those who died in Dubai

5h | Videos