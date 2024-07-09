Govt seeks Spain's help for Dhaka subway, east-west expressway

Infograph: TBS

The government is seeking Spain's cooperation in feasibility studies, engineering designs, and consultancy services for three significant transport projects, including a subway. The European country is also willing to extend non-reimbursable grant assistance for these purposes.

Bangladesh proposes to get detailed designs and consultancy services for the Dhaka Subway Route 0 (Tongi-Jhilmil) and transaction advisor services for the Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway project under public-private partnership (PPP).

Additionally, the government is seeking a survey for the construction of the Danga Bazar Bridge over the River, according to Economic Relations Division (ERD) sources.

On 16 February 2023, the Spanish embassy in Dhaka sent a letter offering non-reimbursable assistance and expressing interest in conducting feasibility studies or designing infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, as per the sources.

Officials of the Bangladesh Bridge Authority said proposals for the design and consultancy services of two projects under Spanish grants have been sent to the ERD. Initial approval has been obtained from Spain on sending preliminary technical proposals for the two projects.

Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, chief engineer of Bridge Authority, said, "Dhaka needs a subway to get rid of traffic congestion. The funding source – either PPP or soft loans from development partners – needs to be determined.

"Designing the 29.26km subway from Tongi to Jhilmil will help make this decision, which is why a detailed design proposal has been submitted to Spain."

Similarly, a proposal has been made to engage transaction advisor services for constructing the Dhaka-East West Elevated Expressway, officials noted.

Two years ago, the Bridge Authority developed a subway plan in collaboration with the Spanish company Technica Y Proyectos SA. The plan outlined the construction of four subway lines totaling 105km, including the initial phase route, requiring an estimated Tk3,50,066 crore.

Subway Route 0 will feature 27 stations – ongi Junction, Ahsanullah Master, Uttara Sector-10, Uttara Sector-13, Uttara Sector-14, North Bawnia, Uttara Sector-17, Shagufta New Road, Kalshi Mor, Palash Nagar, Vashantek Govt High School, Kochukhet, Rajanigandha Market, RAOWA, Mohakhali, BG Press, Hatirjeel, Moghbazar, Kakrail, Press Club, Gulistan, Naya Bazar, Sadarghat, Khejur Bagh, Muslim Nagar, Teghoria Bazar, and Jhilmil.

Meanwhile, officials at the Bridge Authority confirmed that the government has given initial approval to proceed with the Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway project. In September 2023, the prime minister reaffirmed her commitment to its implementation.

The expressway will link Hemayetpur on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway (N5), Dhaka-Mawa Highway (N8), and Langalbandh intersection on Dhaka-Chittagong Highway (N1). A crucial aspect of the project is connecting highways N5 and N1 to the Padma Bridge via the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway.

Once completed, the expressway will enable vehicles from the eastern, southwestern, and northwestern districts to travel directly between these areas without entering Dhaka city. A feasibility study conducted in 2017 supports this plan, estimating the project length at 39.23km.

Following a site visit on 2 August 2023, by the Roads and Highways Department's Bridge Management Wing and discussions with local offices, it was decided that constructing the Danga Bazar Bridge and a connecting road of about 10km would create a shorter link between Panchdona-Danga-Palash Road and Joydevpur-Debagram-Bhulta-Madanpur Road.

This project aims to improve connectivity with two economic zones and establish a new exit or entry corridor on Dhaka's eastern side.

Shishir Kanti Routh, additional chief engineer at the RHD, told TBS that Spain has been asked to conduct a survey for the proposed Danga Bazar Bridge over the River Shitalakhya following discussions.

In a letter sent to the ERD and the RHD, the economic and commercial office of Spain in Dhaka presented the availability of Spanish non-reimbursable funds for the financing of preparatory studies, technical assistance and detailed engineering designs, for projects in Bangladesh to be carried out by Spanish companies in the interest of promoting Spanish exports and bilateral collaboration between Madrid and Dhaka.