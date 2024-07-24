Spain's antitrust watchdog opens investigation into Apple's app store

An Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France, March 6, 2024. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
An Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France, March 6, 2024. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Spain's antitrust regulator said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into possible anti-competitive behaviour by Apple's app store.

The CNMC, as the regulator is known, said Apple may have incurred in anticompetitive practices when imposing unequal commercial conditions on developers of mobile applications sold at its app store.

The practices could be considered a very serious violation of the competition law and thus could be punished by a fine worth as much as 10% of the company's global revenues, CNMC said in a statement.

