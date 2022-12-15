441 Ukrainians killed in first 41 days of war: UN

In the first 41 days of Russia's war in Ukraine, 441 Ukrainian civilians were killed, Aljazeera reported, citing Volker Türk, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights.

"The United Nations had documented the summary executions and direct killings of hundreds of civilians across three regions of Ukraine from when Russia's full-scale invasion began on 24 February until 6 April," said Volker Turk before the UN Human Rights Council.

In 102 villages and towns in the Kyiv, Chernivtsi, and Sumy regions, UN office documented the direct murders of 341 men, 72 women, 20 boys, and eight girls.

"The actual figures are likely to be considerably higher as we are working to corroborate an additional 198 alleged killings in these regions," Türk told the council.

"There are strong indications that the summary executions documented in the report may constitute the war crime of wilful killing," he added.