441 Ukrainians killed in first 41 days of war: UN

Europe

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 06:44 pm

Related News

441 Ukrainians killed in first 41 days of war: UN

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 06:44 pm
FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk attends a news conference at Palais Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk attends a news conference at Palais Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

In the first 41 days of Russia's war in Ukraine, 441 Ukrainian civilians were killed, Aljazeera reported, citing Volker Türk, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights.

"The United Nations had documented the summary executions and direct killings of hundreds of civilians across three regions of Ukraine from when Russia's full-scale invasion began on 24 February until 6 April," said Volker Turk before the UN Human Rights Council.

In 102 villages and towns in the Kyiv, Chernivtsi, and Sumy regions, UN office documented the direct murders of 341 men, 72 women, 20 boys, and eight girls.

"The actual figures are likely to be considerably higher as we are working to corroborate an additional 198 alleged killings in these regions," Türk told the council.

"There are strong indications that the summary executions documented in the report may constitute the war crime of wilful killing," he added.

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine war / Ukraine-Russia war / killing / UN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

6h | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

6h | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

7h | Wellbeing
Illustration: TBS

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

8h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

2h | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

2h | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

3h | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit