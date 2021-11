People are seen at a China Telecom booth at an exhibition during China Internet Conference in Beijing, China, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

China will expand the opening-up of service sectors, such as telecommunications and medical care, in an orderly manner, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo via video, reports the Xinhua.