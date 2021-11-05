Visibility deteriorates as pollution cloaks China's capital

China

Reuters
05 November, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 12:54 pm

Related News

Visibility deteriorates as pollution cloaks China's capital

A cold wave arriving from Siberia over the weekend is expected to disperse the pollution

Reuters
05 November, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 12:54 pm
FILE PHOTO: A student stands on a sports field shrouded in smog on a polluted day in Beijing, China March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
FILE PHOTO: A student stands on a sports field shrouded in smog on a polluted day in Beijing, China March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Visibility in parts of Beijing was less than 200 metres (219 yards) on Friday as heavy pollution shrouded the Chinese capital, forcing the closure of some highways.

Beijing issued its first heavy pollution alert for the fall and winter on Thursday, requiring the suspension of some outdoor construction, factory operations and outdoor school activities.

Visibility has been severely limited with the top of the city's tallest buildings vanishing in the haze.

The heavily industrialised Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region often suffers from heavy smog in the fall and winter, especially on days without wind.

A cold wave arriving from Siberia over the weekend is expected to disperse the pollution.

China aims to cut concentrations of hazardous, small airborne particles known as PM2.5 by an average of 4% year on year in main cities this winter, the environment ministry said last month.

The PM2.5 level in urban areas reached as high as 234 micrograms per cubic metre on Friday, according to the US Embassy in Beijing, indicating very unhealthy air.

China's overall 2021-22 winter campaign against pollution will be waged in as many as 64 cities throughout the industrialised, smog-prone north, the ministry said in September.

China is due to host the Winter Olympics in Beijing and the nearby city of Zhangjiakou on 4-20 February.

Top News / World+Biz

china / air pollution / visibility

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

19h | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

19h | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

19h | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

6
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends