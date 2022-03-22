PM mourns loss of lives in China aircraft crash

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the loss of lives in an aircraft crash of China Eastern Airlines on 21 March in South China.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the catastrophe," she wrote in her condolence message to China President Xi Jinping.

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that on behalf of the people, the government of Bangladesh and her own, she conveyed her deep condolences and heartfelt sympathies to their bereaved family members.

"At this time of grief, we stand with our national solidarity by the government and the people of China, our trusted and strategic partner, as they can face the situation with courage and fortitude."