China's Xi unveils grand development plan with Central Asia allies

China

Reuters
19 May, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 09:19 am

Related News

China's Xi unveils grand development plan with Central Asia allies

Reuters
19 May, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 09:19 am
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the round table during the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi&#039;an, Shaanxi province, China, 19 May 2023. MARK CRISTINO/Pool via REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the round table during the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, 19 May 2023. MARK CRISTINO/Pool via REUTERS

China's President Xi Jinping on Friday unveiled an ambitious plan to help elevate Central Asia to the next level of its development - from building infrastructure networks to boosting trade - while shunning "external interference" at the same time.

China stands ready to synergise development strategies with the five Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, and make joint efforts to promote the modernisation of all six countries, said Xi in an address at the China-Central Asia Summit in northwest China.

"The world needs a Central Asia that is stable, prosperous, harmonious, and well-connected," Xi said.

At the same time, the six countries should oppose "external interference" in the internal affairs of regional countries and attempts to instigate "colour revolutions", and maintain a zero-tolerance stance against terrorism, separatism and extremism, Xi warned.

"China is ready to help Central Asian countries improve their law enforcement, security, and defense capability construction," Xi said.

The two-day summit in the historic Silk Road city of Xian has been portrayed by Chinese state media as a triumph of China's regional diplomacy, with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan earlier pledging support for Beijing and vowing deeper bilateral cooperation.

The display of solidarity from China's Central Asian neighbours is expected to contrast sharply with the "negative" image of Beijing to be presented at the summit of Group of Seven leaders in Hiroshima over the weekend.

The high-profile expression of trust by China's neighbours will serve to counter US accusations of Beijing's coercive diplomacy. Xi's gathering of five heads of state on Chinese soil without Russian President Vladimir Putin also ostensibly pulls Central Asia closer to the Chinese sphere of influence as Moscow's focus remains locked on the war in Ukraine.

China and Central Asian countries should deepen strategic mutual trust, and always offer "clear and strong support" for each other on issues of core interests such as those involving sovereignty, independence, national dignity and long-term development, Xi said.

Top News / World+Biz

China / Xi Jinping

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

1h | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

1h | Thoughts
Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

'Humanly impossible to handle': How Dhaka's street life tackles extreme heat

1h | Panorama
Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

14h | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

1h | TBS Health
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

15h | TBS Entertainment
Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May