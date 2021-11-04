China keeps close vigil at ports of entry to cut Covid-19 risks

A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab during the fifth round of mass nucleic acid testing for residents of Aihui district following new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China October 31, 2021. Picture taken October 31, 2021. Photo :Reuters

China is on high alert at its ports of entry as strict policies on travel in and out of the country are enforced to reduce Covid-19 risks amid a fresh domestic outbreak, less than 100 days out from the open of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on Thursday it would continue to guide citizens not to go abroad for non-urgent and non-essential reasons.

It also vowed to strictly implement Covid-19 restrictions on the movement of people involved in the Winter Olympics in and out of China.

China aims to ensure no outbreaks among people arriving from overseas for the Winter Olympics, according to a recent state television report, citing Huang Chun, an official on the Beijing organising committee for the event.

Authorities will strive to avoid failures in virus control for the Games that would then disrupt the event or lead to clusters among residents, Huang said.

Over 700 locally transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms have been reported in China since mid-October in 19 province-level regions, with the geographical spread of the cases triggering a flurry of curbs on tourism and leisure businesses under Beijing's zero-tolerance policy.