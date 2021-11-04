China keeps close vigil at ports of entry to cut Covid-19 risks

China

Reuters
04 November, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 10:44 am

Related News

China keeps close vigil at ports of entry to cut Covid-19 risks

It also vowed to strictly implement Covid-19 restrictions on the movement of people involved in the Winter Olympics in and out of China

Reuters
04 November, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 10:44 am
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab during the fifth round of mass nucleic acid testing for residents of Aihui district following new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China October 31, 2021. Picture taken October 31, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab during the fifth round of mass nucleic acid testing for residents of Aihui district following new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China October 31, 2021. Picture taken October 31, 2021. Photo :Reuters

China is on high alert at its ports of entry as strict policies on travel in and out of the country are enforced to reduce Covid-19 risks amid a fresh domestic outbreak, less than 100 days out from the open of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on Thursday it would continue to guide citizens not to go abroad for non-urgent and non-essential reasons.

It also vowed to strictly implement Covid-19 restrictions on the movement of people involved in the Winter Olympics in and out of China.

China aims to ensure no outbreaks among people arriving from overseas for the Winter Olympics, according to a recent state television report, citing Huang Chun, an official on the Beijing organising committee for the event.

Authorities will strive to avoid failures in virus control for the Games that would then disrupt the event or lead to clusters among residents, Huang said.

Over 700 locally transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms have been reported in China since mid-October in 19 province-level regions, with the geographical spread of the cases triggering a flurry of curbs on tourism and leisure businesses under Beijing's zero-tolerance policy.

Coronavirus chronicle / World+Biz

china / Covid -19 / Port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

2d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

2d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

2d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club