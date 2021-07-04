China cyberspace agency says Didi illegally collects user data, suspends app over violation

A Didi logo is seen at the headquarters of Didi Chuxing in Beijing, China November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

China's cyberspace administration said on Sunday that it has ordered smartphone app stores to remove ride-hailing frim Didi Global Inc's app after it found Didi illegally collected personal user data.

Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced on Friday it had launched an investigation into Didi to protect national security and the public interest, just two days after the company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Didi, which offers services in China and more than 15 other markets, gathers vast amounts of real-time mobility data every day. It uses some of the data for autonomous driving technologies and traffic analysis.

Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Founded by Will Cheng in 2012, the company has already been subject to regulatory probes in China over safety and its operating licence.