China gives first approvals for public trials of advanced autonomous driving

Tech

Reuters
04 June, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 05:50 pm

Related News

China gives first approvals for public trials of advanced autonomous driving

Reuters
04 June, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 05:50 pm
A man holds a door to a Didi self-driving car during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China August 30, 2019. Photo: REUTERS
A man holds a door to a Didi self-driving car during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China August 30, 2019. Photo: REUTERS

China has granted approval to a first group of nine automakers to carry out tests on vehicles with advanced autonomous driving technologies on public roads, as part of a plan to accelerate adoption of self-driving cars.

The tests of so-called level three autonomous driving technologies will be carried out by automakers including BYD and Nio (9866.HK) as well as major state-owned manufacturers such as Changan Automobile (000625.SZ), GAC (601238.SS),  and SAIC (600104.SS) according to a statement published by the industry ministry on Tuesday.

Fleet operators such as ride-hailing companies will also be involved in the tests.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The auto industry has defined five levels of autonomous driving, spanning driver assistance features such as cruise control at level one to fully self-driving cars at level five.

China issued the guideline of the nationwide scheme last November to start accepting applications from companies that seek to roll out more fully autonomous driving vehicles for mass adoption.

In the plan, drivers in the test vehicles are allowed to take their hands off the steering wheels, with automakers and fleet operators taking responsibility for safety.

The ministry said the trial would pave way for further commercialisation of more advanced autonomous driving technologies, without elaborating. Automaker executives said it was a step closer to allowing level three vehicles to be sold to, and used by, individual buyers and fleet operators.

At least 10 automakers and suppliers including Huawei (HWT.UL) and Xpeng (9868.HK) have been offering level two autonomous driving capabilities in China, which still require an attentive driver with hands on the wheel.

Tesla (TSLA.O) is also preparing to deliver its "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) software to Chinese users within the year, Reuters has reported. FSD is also a level-two system but Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said more fully autonomous vehicles are close.

Self Driving vehicle / China / Self Driving Cars

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

9h | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

1d | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Adani overtakes Ambani as the richest man

Adani overtakes Ambani as the richest man

1h | Videos
The bronze and brass industry of Shariatpur is disappearing

The bronze and brass industry of Shariatpur is disappearing

5h | Videos
Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

20h | Videos
How EVMs work in Indian elections

How EVMs work in Indian elections

9h | Videos