Dhaka's interest to join BRICS: Beijing assures its support

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen with Chinese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong during the 13th round of bilateral political consultations between Bangladesh and China held in Beijing on June 3. Photo: Collected

Chinese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong has appreciated Bangladesh's interest in joining BRICS and assured of China's active support.

During the 13th round of bilateral political consultations between Bangladesh and China held in Beijing on 3 June, both parties agreed to work jointly for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to China next month.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen led the Bangladesh delegation, while the Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong led the Chinese side.

The Bangladesh delegation comprised of Ambassador of Bangladesh to China Jashim Uddin, Additional Secretary of ERD Anwar Hossain and officials from the Foreign Ministry and Bangladesh Embassy in China.

Officials from the Foreign Ministry of China were present on the other side.

The consultations focused on consolidating bilateral relations, enhancing economic ties, promoting trade and investment and exploring opportunities for cooperation in a multilateral platform, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Chinese vice minister underscored the importance of high-level exchanges and people-to-people connectivity.

He conveyed China's willingness to work together to import mangoes and other agricultural products from Bangladesh and to assist the youth in their skill development. The Chinese side assured that it would expedite the repatriation of the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh.

Weidong mentioned that the two countries' embassies in Dhaka and Beijing may work together to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Foreign Secretary Masud mentioned that Bangladesh attaches significant importance to its relations with China, which are based on shared values, mutual respect, and common aspirations.

He recalled the visit of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to China in 1952 and 1957 and expected the book "The New China as I saw" to be published in Chinese before the upcoming VVIP visit.

The foreign secretary highlighted President Xi Jinping's visit to Bangladesh in 2016, which elevated the relationship to "Strategic Partnership of Cooperation."

Bangladesh's foreign secretary thanked China for their support in infrastructural development, which includes several mega projects.

He explained Bangladesh's growing economy and sought China's support to facilitate the existing structure of Duty-Free Quota-Free (DFQF) access to Bangladeshi products in China.

Masud emphasised global cooperation to overcome challenges like pandemics, climate change, etc.

He expressed expectations for China's continued support for the safe and voluntary repatriation of the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh to their homeland.

Chinese Vice Minister Weidong welcomed the Bangladeshi delegation and expressed his deepest sympathy for the damage caused by the recent cyclone "Remal."

He congratulated the prime minister of Bangladesh on her re-election in the national election on 7 January and hoped that under her capable leadership, the Bengali nation would fulfil the dream of "Sonar Bangla."

He recalled the Bangladesh prime minister's visits to China since 2010 and her discussion with the Chinese president during last year's BRICS summit.

The two sides agreed to hold the next bilateral political consultations between the two foreign ministries next year in Dhaka.