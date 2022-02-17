China courts freeze $157 mln of Evergrande assets over missed construction payments

China

Reuters
17 February, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 10:59 am

Related News

China courts freeze $157 mln of Evergrande assets over missed construction payments

Many suppliers and contractors have launched legal actions against Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer with over $300 billion of liabilities, over missed or late payments

Reuters
17 February, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 10:59 am
Photo :Reuters
Photo :Reuters

A Chinese court has ordered the freezing of 640.4 million yuan ($101 million) in assets held by a subsidiary of China Evergrande Group, according to a filing by contractor Shanghai Construction Group .

State-owned Shanghai Construction, which sued the Evergrande unit in the southwestern city of Chengdu in December for overdue construction fees, cited the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court ruling that the assets to be frozen will include bank deposits and real estate.

Separately, Shanghai Construction Group said last week a local court in Guangzhou has frozen 361.5 million yuan of assets of a different Evergrande unit in the central province of Jiangsu for overdue payments.

Many suppliers and contractors have launched legal actions against Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer with over $300 billion of liabilities, over missed or late payments.

A growing number of construction and decoration companies are also writing off assets or issuing profit warnings as debt woes at Evergrande and other property developers debilitate their suppliers.

To better oversee and manage the debt restructuring of Evergrande by the authorities, all lawsuits against the developer across the country have been centrally handled by the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court since around August.

Evergrande declined to comment on the lawsuit with Shanghai Construction Group.

Company chairman Hui Ka Yan told an internal meeting earlier this month the firm aimed to fully restore construction work across China in Feb, compared with 93.2% at the end of last year, with a goal of delivering 600,000 apartments in 2022.

He added the firm needs to clear its debt by fully restoring construction and sales activities and not by selling off assets on the cheap. ($1 = 6.3399 Chinese yuan renminbi)

World+Biz

china / Evergrande

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

3 best online courses to learn entrepreneurship

56m | Pursuit
Nahiyan&#039;s rockers are currently awaiting government&#039;s permission to fly. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh’s rocket boy: Cornered by early fame, powered by determination 

2h | Pursuit
The Covid-19 pandemic has made the government realise that more needs to be done to ensure quality healthcare for all. Photo: Mumit M

Why we need public-private partnerships in healthcare

2h | Panorama
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bappi Lahiri: King of Bollywood disco dies

Bappi Lahiri: King of Bollywood disco dies

14h | Videos
Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

16h | Videos
RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

16h | Videos
Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work