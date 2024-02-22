Over 8,000 South Korea doctors join walkout over med school quotas

Asia

Reuters
22 February, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 08:59 am

Related News

Over 8,000 South Korea doctors join walkout over med school quotas

Nearly 9,300 of the country's 13,000 interns and resident doctors at 100 large hospitals nationwide have tendered resignations so far

Reuters
22 February, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 08:59 am
A medical worker walks at Pusan National University Hospital in Busan, South Korea, February 21, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A medical worker walks at Pusan National University Hospital in Busan, South Korea, February 21, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

 More than 8,000 South Korean trainee doctors have walked off the job in protest against a government plan to admit more students to medical schools, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The walkout, which started on Tuesday, has prompted major hospitals to postpone procedures and turn away patients seeking emergency care and fanned fears of wider disruption in the country's medical system if the dispute is drawn out.

Nearly 9,300 of the country's 13,000 interns and resident doctors at 100 large hospitals nationwide have tendered resignations so far, and more than 8,000 had left their workplace as of 10 p.m. on Wednesday (1300 GMT), vice health minister Park Min-soo told a briefing.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

World+Biz

south korea / doctors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

56m | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

17h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

1d | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

11h | Videos
Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

12h | Videos
La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

11h | Videos
Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

13h | Videos