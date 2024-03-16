North Korea's Kim rides car given by Putin, oversees drills

Asia

Reuters
16 March, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 10:05 am

Related News

North Korea's Kim rides car given by Putin, oversees drills

Pyongyang and Moscow have forged closer ties since Kim met Putin in Russia in September and vowed to deepen military relations

Reuters
16 March, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 10:05 am
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a military demonstration in North Korea, in this picture released on March 16, 2024 by the Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a military demonstration in North Korea, in this picture released on March 16, 2024 by the Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un publicly rode in a car given to him by Russian President Vladimir Putin in "clear proof" of the strengthening friendship between the two countries, state media reported on Saturday.

Pyongyang and Moscow have forged closer ties since Kim met Putin in Russia in September and vowed to deepen military relations. They deny Western accusations that North Korea is supplying Russia with artillery shells and missiles used in Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Kim's ride on Friday in the Russian Aurus limousine is "clear proof of the DPRK-Russia friendship, which is developing in a comprehensive way on a new high stage," the leader's sister Kim Yo Jong said, according to state media KCNA, using North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Kim Jong Un oversaw air warfare drills on Friday and urged "realistic" preparation for combat, KCNA said, after joint annual drills involving South Korea and the United States wrapped up this week.

"Only realistic training directly related to warfare can prepare soldiers as real combat fighters," Kim said, according to KCNA.

The South Korea-US joint drills were the first since Pyongyang in November scrapped a 2018 inter-Korean military pact aimed at de-escalating tensions.

Kim also attended the opening ceremony of a greenhouse farm on Friday, KCNA said. Photos showed Kim's daughter Ju Ae attending the drills and the opening ceremony.

World+Biz

Kim Jong Il / north korea / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

1h | Panorama
Representational Image

Bangladesh finally has an offshore banking law. But it's nothing to write home about

18h | Panorama
Karl Marx. Sketch: TBS

Why Marx continues to live on 141 years after his death

19h | Panorama
Every year Purbanat arranges a multifest to showcase the multi-lingual diversity in the West Midlands, UK. Photo: Courtesy

Purbanat: The artistes making Bangla a part of British culture

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Expatriates are worried about coming home from Dubai during the Eid holidays

Expatriates are worried about coming home from Dubai during the Eid holidays

7h | Videos
Mother is crying while looking at son's picture on mobile phone

Mother is crying while looking at son's picture on mobile phone

17h | Videos
What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

1d | Videos
Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

1d | Videos