Factbox-What we know about the crashed helicopter carrying Iran's president

Asia

Reuters
20 May, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 11:30 am

Related News

Factbox-What we know about the crashed helicopter carrying Iran's president

Reuters
20 May, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 11:30 am
A helicopter carrying Iran&#039;s President Ebrahim Raisi takes off, near the Iran-Azerbaijan border, May 19, 2024. The helicopter with Raisi on board later crashed. Photo: Ali Hamed Haghdoust/IRNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
A helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi takes off, near the Iran-Azerbaijan border, May 19, 2024. The helicopter with Raisi on board later crashed. Photo: Ali Hamed Haghdoust/IRNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A Bell 212 helicopter carrying Iran's president and foreign minister crashed on Sunday, according to Iranian state media, as it flew through mountains in heavy fog. All are feared dead, an Iranian official said today (20 May) as search teams located the wreckage. 

The civilian version of the ubiquitous Vietnam War-era UH-1N "Twin Huey," they are in wide use globally by both governments and private operators:

What are the helicopter's origins? 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bell Helicopter (now Bell Textron, a division of Textron Inc) developed the aircraft for the Canadian military in the late 1960s as an upgrade of the original UH-1 Iroquois. The new design used two turboshaft engines instead of one, giving it greater carrying capacity. The helicopter was introduced in 1971 and quickly adopted by both the United States and Canada, according to US military training documents.

What are its uses? 

As a utility helicopter - the UH in its military designation represents those words - the Bell 212 is meant to be adaptable to all sorts of situations, including carrying people, deploying aerial firefighting gear, ferrying cargo and mounting weapons.

The Iranian model that crashed on Sunday was configured to carry government passengers. Bell Helicopter advertises the latest version, the Subaru Bell 412, for police use, medical transport, troop transport, the energy industry and firefighting. According to its type certification documents with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, it can carry 15 people, including the crew.

Which organisations operate the helicopter? 

Non-military organisations that fly the Bell 212 include Japan's Coast Guard; law enforcement agencies and fire departments in the United States; Thailand's national police; and many others. It is not clear how many Iran's government operates, but its air force and navy have a total of 10, according to FlightGlobal's 2024 World Air Forces directory.

Have there been other incidents involving the Bell 212?

The most recent fatal crash of a Bell 212 was in September 2023, when a privately operated aircraft crashed off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, according to the Flight Safety Foundation, a non-profit focusing on aviation safety. The most recent Iranian crash of the type was in 2018, killing four people, according to the organisation's database.

Top News / World+Biz

helicopter crash / Iran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

2h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

1h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Cuba laments collapse of iconic sugar industry

Cuba laments collapse of iconic sugar industry

1h | Videos
Abundant hilsa catches from sea, still no smile for fishermen and traders in Cox's Bazar

Abundant hilsa catches from sea, still no smile for fishermen and traders in Cox's Bazar

4h | Videos
Crocodiles are animals of the dinosaur period

Crocodiles are animals of the dinosaur period

3h | Videos
Netanyahu's wartime cabinet is collapsing

Netanyahu's wartime cabinet is collapsing

13h | Videos