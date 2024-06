The Iranian flag flutters outside the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, 6 March 2023. Photo: Reuters

Iran on Sunday announced the six candidates, mostly conservatives, approved for the 28 June election to replace President Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash.

The candidates announced by the interior ministry were selected from 80 registered hopefuls by the Guardian Council which oversees elections in the Islamic republic.

Only one is from the reformist camp, while former president Mahmud Ahmadinejad was not approved.