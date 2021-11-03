Sudan's ousted PM Hamdok agrees to return and lead government- Al Arabiya TV

Africa

Reuters
03 November, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 02:39 pm

Related News

Sudan's ousted PM Hamdok agrees to return and lead government- Al Arabiya TV

Hamdok agreed to make the move on the condition that political detainees were released

Reuters
03 November, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 02:39 pm
Sudan&#039;s ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Photo : Reuters
Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Photo : Reuters

Sudan's ousted prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, has agreed to return to lead a government, Saudi-owned al Arabiya TV reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Hamdok agreed to make the move on the condition that political detainees were released, al Hadath TV said, citing sources.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports independently.

Top News / World+Biz

Sudan / Abdalla Hamdok / government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

1d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

1d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

1d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club