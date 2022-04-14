South African official arrested for assisting Bangladeshi illegal immigrants

The officer who assisted illegal immigrants enter South Africa was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport located in Kempton Park on Wednesday.

"A short while ago, we witnessed the arrest of the immigration officer at the immigration counter who was facilitating the entry of Bangladeshi nationals into the country illegally without the requisite immigration documents."

The arrest took place during a Department of Home Affairs operation, confirmed Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

He also added that the arrest has been linked to an international syndicate that has been operating in Bangladesh and South Africa, reports Jacaranda FM.

"In Bangladesh the syndicate includes a runner who recruits Bangladeshi who don't qualify to come to South Africa and members of an airline, all operations are coordinated by a kingpin."

Motsoaledi also revealed that many of the staff members working in the airport were also involved in the syndicate.

"At this airport the network of syndicates involves the immigration officer who has been arrested and other role players such as members of the ground handling staff, cleaners, security personnel as well as some in the security agencies."

So, more arrests will be made accordingly, added Motoaledi.