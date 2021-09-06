Son of Gaddafi freed from Libyan jail: ministry

Africa

BSS/AFP
06 September, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 11:17 am

Related News

Son of Gaddafi freed from Libyan jail: ministry

BSS/AFP
06 September, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 11:17 am
Son of Gaddafi freed from Libyan jail: ministry

Saadi Gaddafi, son of Libya's late dictator Moamer Gaddafi, who was overthrown and killed in a 2011 uprising, has been freed from jail, a justice ministry source confirmed to AFP Sunday.

"Saadi Moamer Gaddafi has been freed from prison," in accordance with a court ruling handed down several years ago, said the source, without adding whether he was still in the country.

Several media reports on Sunday suggested Gaddafi had already taken a flight to Turkey.

A source at the prosecutor's office confirmed to AFP that Gaddafi had been freed.

"The chief prosecutor asked, several months ago, for the execution of the decision relating to Saadi Gaddafi as soon as all the required conditions had been satisfied," said the source.

Gaddafi was free to stay in the country or leave, the source added.

Saadi, now 47, was known for his playboy lifestyle during his father's dictatorship.

He fled to Niger following the uprising that toppled his father before being extradited back to Libya.

The former professional footballer had been held in a Tripoli prison, accused of crimes committed against protesters in 2011 and of the 2005 killing of Libyan football coach Bashir al-Rayani.

In April 2018, the court of appeal acquitted him of Rayani's murder.

During the uprising, three of the dictator's seven sons were killed, and the country has since sunk into chaos, with rival factions vying for power.

A 2020 ceasefire ended the factional fighting and paved the way for peace talks and the formation of a transitional government this March, ahead of elections set for December.

But preparations are marred by disputes between key stakeholders over when to hold elections, what elections to hold, and on what constitutional grounds.

Top News / World+Biz

Son of Kadhafi / Kadhafi / libya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

16h | Videos
Jongshon: A platform for creative people

Jongshon: A platform for creative people

16h | Videos
Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

16h | Videos
Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places