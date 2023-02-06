At least 34 killed in clashes in Somaliland - two doctors at public hospital

Africa

Reuters
06 February, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 07:35 pm

Related News

At least 34 killed in clashes in Somaliland - two doctors at public hospital

Reuters
06 February, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 07:35 pm
File photo. Somalia soldiers and policemen look on as Hassan Hanafi, a former media officer for the Somali Islamist group al Shabaab, stands tied to a pole before his execution by shooting at close range on a field in General Kahiye Police Academy in Somalia&#039;s capital Mogadishu, on April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
File photo. Somalia soldiers and policemen look on as Hassan Hanafi, a former media officer for the Somali Islamist group al Shabaab, stands tied to a pole before his execution by shooting at close range on a field in General Kahiye Police Academy in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, on April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

At least 34 people have been killed in clashes in Somalia's northern breakaway region of Somaliland, two doctors at a public hospital in Laascaanood town said on Monday.

Fighting broke out in the east of Somaliland on Monday morning between regional forces and anti-government fighters, Somaliland's interior minister said, a month after some 20 people were killed in protests over control of disputed areas.

Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 but has not gained widespread international recognition for its independence, and has seen opposition to its claims over land on its eastern border with Puntland, one of Somalia's semi-autonomous regions.

Mohamed Farah, a doctor at Laascaanood Hospital in Laascaanood, the administrative capital of the Sool region, said at least 34 people were killed and another 40 injured in Monday's fighting. Farah said he had seen the bodies brought to the hospital.

A second doctor at the hospital confirmed the death toll and said the facility had been targeted with mortar shells.

Somaliland authorities could not immediately be reached for comment on the death toll.

Top News / World+Biz

Somalia / Somaliland / violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

9h | Brands
Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

9h | Brands
Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will survive? Adani or Hindenburg?

Who will survive? Adani or Hindenburg?

23m | TBS Stories
James Gunn’s 8-10-year plan for the DC Universe

James Gunn’s 8-10-year plan for the DC Universe

23m | TBS Entertainment
LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

3h | TBS Insight
Stage plays are going on in the digital age

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'