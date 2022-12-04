Gunmen in Nigeria kill a dozen people, abduct others from mosque

Africa

Reuters
04 December, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 06:31 pm

Related News

Gunmen in Nigeria kill a dozen people, abduct others from mosque

Reuters
04 December, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 06:31 pm
Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

Gunmen in Nigeria killed a dozen worshippers, including an imam, and kidnapped several others from a mosque on Saturday night, local residents said on Sunday, in the latest attack by armed gangs in the north of the country.

Armed gangs, known as bandits, attack communities where security is stretched, killing people or kidnapping them for ransom. The gangs also demand villagers pay protection fees to be allowed to farm and harvest their crops.

Lawal Haruna, a resident of Funtua, in President Muhammadu Buhari's home state of Katsina, told Reuters by phone that the gunmen arrived at Maigamji mosque on motorbikes and started shooting sporadically, which forced worshippers to flee.

About 12, who were attending night prayers, were caught in the gunfire and killed, including the chief imam, said Haruna.

"They then gathered many people and took them to the bush. I'm praying that the bandits release the innocent people they abducted," said Abdullahi Mohammed, another resident of Funtua.

Katsina state police spokesman Gambo Isah confirmed the attack and said state-backed vigilantes, with the support of some residents, had managed to rescue some worshippers.

Katsina is among several states in the northwest of Nigeria which share a border with neighbouring Niger, allowing the gangs to move freely between the two countries.

Nigeria's military has been bombing bush camps used by the bandits, but the attacks continue, raising fears about the safety of voters who will go to the polls to choose Buhari's successor in February.

World+Biz

gun shooting / Nigeria / kill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

FIFA World Cup: The silent battle of jersey sponsors

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Chained up and caged: How our forest department lacks in ethical treatment of rescued animals

11h | Panorama
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

The unavoidable crash

9h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Paara Utshab: Getting to know thy neighbour

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Vote for AL, who believes in democracy: PM in Ctg

Vote for AL, who believes in democracy: PM in Ctg

32m | Videos
Borrowed Tk4,500 for my first photo session: Nirab

Borrowed Tk4,500 for my first photo session: Nirab

32m | Videos
3 potential teams of Qatar World Cup

3 potential teams of Qatar World Cup

2h | Videos
Pele in hospital again, fans worried

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill