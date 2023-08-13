Fashion movement by Bangladeshi designer sweeps Africa

The Men's Fashion Week Nigeria took place in Abuja on August 6th, spotlighting diversity within the African fashion realm. This event served as a vibrant platform for fashion and design experts to embrace mainstream clothing and jewellery trends in Africa.

Photo: Courtesy

During the Men's Fashion Week Nigeria in Abuja, Niharika Momtaz, a Dubai-based Bangladeshi designer, introduced her exquisite men's jewellery collection named "Love & Promise." This captivating collection beautifully blends contemporary elegance with a touch of whimsical nostalgia, skillfully intertwining art, culture, and history.

The event welcomed distinguished guests, including His Excellency Masudur Rahman, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria, along with his family, as well as dignitaries, celebrities, established designers, and fashion enthusiasts.

Niharika emphasised, "Many of my collections are designed to be unisex. It's time to challenge stereotypes and break free from labels tied to gender norms, enabling men to confidently wear and adorn any jewellery they desire."

Photo: Courtesy

Niharika's creative endeavours have reached global stages, with her collections gracing Tiffany's Red Carpet Week during the 71st and 72nd Cannes Film Festivals, representing Bangladesh on the international scene.

Niharika Momtaz, a Dubai-based Bangladeshi designer. Photo: Courtesy

She also served as a jury member and official fashion consultant for "Miss Universal 2018" in Turkey. Her presence has been felt in various other prestigious fashion weeks, including those in London, Dubai, and Sri Lanka.

Originating from Chittagong, Bangladesh, Niharika delved into clothing design at just 18 years old. After a detour into the world of corporate finance for a decade, she has passionately returned to her creative path, crafting jewellery and fashion labels. In 2012, her jewellery labels, 'Outliner' and '1972' Couture Jewelry, were launched as a result of this inspiration. It's worth noting that she pursued her Chartered Accountancy Articleship with KPMG Bangladesh as part of her professional journey.