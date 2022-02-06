Deadly clashes erupt at peace-keeping facilities in Sudan's Darfur

Africa

Reuters
06 February, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 02:28 pm

Related News

Deadly clashes erupt at peace-keeping facilities in Sudan's Darfur

Sudan's military leaders said on Wednesday the groups that signed the deal would have to leave cities in Darfur following looting and attacks that led the UN's World Food Programme to temporarily suspend its operations in the region

Reuters
06 February, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 02:28 pm
People march to the presidential palace, protesting against military rule following last month&#039;s coup in Khartoum, Sudan December 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo
People march to the presidential palace, protesting against military rule following last month's coup in Khartoum, Sudan December 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

Clashes between military forces and armed groups at the facilities of a former international peace-keeping mission in Sudan's Darfur region left an unknown number of people dead and injured on Saturday, a military statement said.

Witnesses told Reuters they had heard heavy gunfire on Saturday around the perimeter of the headquarters of the former African Union-United Nations peace-keeping mission UNAMID in El Fasher, North Darfur, but said the number of casualties was unclear.

There has been a surge in violence and displacement in Darfur since 2020 that analysts have linked to factions jostling for power around a peace deal signed with some former rebel groups that year, and UNAMID's ceasing operations at the start of 2021.

Sudan's military leaders said on Wednesday the groups that signed the deal would have to leave cities in Darfur following looting and attacks that led the UN's World Food Programme to temporarily suspend its operations in the region.

The UNAMID peace-keepers were meant to be replaced by a national joint force that is yet to be deployed. Former UNAMID facilities have been repeatedly attacked and looted.

Conflict that escalated in Darfur from 2003 killed an estimated 300,000 people, as government forces and allied militias sought to crush a rebellion. Some 2.5 million people live in displacement camps in Darfur.

Top News / World+Biz

Sudan / Darfur / clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bank fraud: No loopholes in the system, problem lies with people

1h | Interviews
Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

3h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: How an engineer built the country’s largest beauty products platform

2h | Panorama
5 things to check before you ride

5 things to check before you ride

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

17h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

20h | Videos
Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

20h | Videos
Wordle could be played for free

Wordle could be played for free

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia