World’s first “flying museum” set to launch in Saudi Arabia

AlUla provides a range of year-round and seasonal activities to welcome local and international visitors. (Shutterstock)

Saudi Arabia has confirmed the launch of the world's first "flying museum" on Thursday. It will hold the archeological finds on a plane journey from the capital to the ancient city of AlUla.

The museum is a collaborative project between the Royal Commission for AlUla and the national flag carrier Saudia.

The exhibition will contain replicas of artifacts that have been collected in AlUla through archaeological excavations, reports Arab news.

According to the Saudi Press, visitors will also be able to watch a Discovery Channel documentary called "Architects of Ancient Arabia".

Rebecca Foote, the director of archaeology and cultural heritage research at the commotion, is said to lead the documentary with an introduction during the trip and provide the passengers with the history of the artifacts featured in the museum.

In a statement, she said: "There is a major load of work ongoing in AlUla by local and international archeologists, and yet we are just beginning to understand the complicated nature of AlUla's past. AlUla is a hidden gem in the Arabian Peninsula, and we are slowly discovering its secrets. I am looking forward to sharing more information about our work with passengers of the Museum in the Sky trip, operated by Saudia."

Philip Jones, the chief destination marketing officer at the commission, explained that the museum is hoping to bring acknowledgment to the archeological work that's taking place in AlUla.

According to Jones, it is the "biggest archeological program" in the world currently.

Jones expressed how honored the commission felt to be able to collaborate with Saudia on this project and welcomes passengers and visitors to come and celebrate AlUla's rich history.

Khaled Tash, the vice president of corporate communications at the airlines, stated that the museum is part of the ongoing cooperation with the commission to promote AlUla as a global tourist destination.

There will be a range of year-round and seasonal activities to welcome local and international visitors. The passengers of the trip will also be able to book the first tickets to the Masa Al-Hijr.