World Clean Energy Equipment Conference-2022 held in China

With the theme of "New Energy Equipment Makes a New Era", the World Clean Energy Equipment Conference-2022 was held in China's Sichuan province.

The aim of this world-class conference is to find ways to tackle global warming and achieve carbon neutrality.

Representatives of the Bangladesh-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) attended the conference.

From 27–29 August, the World Clean Energy Equipment Conference-2022 will be held at the Wende International Convention and Exhibition Center in Deyang city, jointly hosted by the Sichuan Provincial People's Government and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Huang Qiang, deputy secretary of the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee, presided over the opening ceremony.

Ding Zhongli, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress; Wang Xiaohui, Secretary of the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee; Tian Yulong, a member of the Party Leadership Group and Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology delivered speeches. Former Prime Minister of Hungary Medjesh Peter and former UN Under-Secretary-General Fabrizio Hochschild also delivered speeches via video at the conference.

As for the global trends, the conference highlights large-scale electrification and the development of renewable energy.

The World Clean Energy Equipment Conference brings together the world's top companies and experts to showcase the latest developments in the industry, creating a good exchange platform for the world's clean energy equipment industry.

Speakers said at the conference that President Xi Jinping has made a solemn commitment to the international community to strive to achieve carbon peaking by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, and has repeatedly advocated for the international community to speed up the low-carbon transition and promote the realization of robust, green, and healthy global development, calls for joint efforts to build a clean and beautiful world.

In order to achieve the "dual carbon" goal, we must continue to make efforts in clean energy technology research and development, clean energy equipment manufacturing, clean energy supply system construction, and steadily promote the iterative upgrade of clean energy technology and equipment.

Many countries have been paying more attention to energy security and transition. So, clean energy equipment can have an important role in the global economic recovery.

Foreign countries diplomatic envoys in China, representatives of relevant intergovernmental international organizations, leaders of relevant national ministries and commissions, relevant leaders of Sichuan Province, representatives of well-known experts and scholars at home and abroad, representatives of industry associations and financial institutions, and representatives of clean energy equipment industry companies attended the opening ceremony.

