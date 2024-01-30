Barishal, Rangpur, Khulna among the divisions using least clean energy, study finds

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 10:48 am

The districts of Dhaka and Narayanganj showed the highest levels of clean energy adoption

The districts of Dhaka and Narayanganj showed the highest levels of clean energy adoption

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A study published in Nature revealed that only 4.5% of households in Barishal have adopted cleaner energy, followed by Rangpur (5%) and Khulna (8.1%).

The districts of Dhaka and Narayanganj showed the highest levels of clean energy adoption, according to the study titled "Determinants of household adoption of clean energy with its rural–urban disparities in Bangladesh", published in Nature.com. 

The study aimed to investigate factors influencing the adoption of clean energy among households in Bangladesh with data from the 2019 Bangladesh multiple indicator cluster survey. 

After analysing data from 61,242 households across eight divisions, the researchers found out that small households, primarily Muslim and urban dwellers who are Internet and mobile users, were likelier to adopt cleaner fuels than their counterparts. 

"On the contrary, households residing in the Barishal, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Rangpur divisions, belonging to poor and middle-class households, with household heads aged 15–64 and without formal education, were less likely to adopt cleaner fuels than their counterparts," the study reads. 

The study also found that affluent and well-educated households are more inclined to adopt clean energy solutions, such as solar panels and energy-efficient appliances. 

It also says urban households with better access to information and resources are leading the charge in adopting clean energy. 

In contrast, rural areas often lack basic infrastructure, and awareness is lagging behind, the study says.

The researchers suggest providing some economic incentives, promoting awareness, and developing infrastructure can play an essential role in reducing the gap in clean energy adaptation.

