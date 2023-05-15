Who is Pita Limjaroenrat, Thailand's opposition leader likely to be next PM?

World+Biz

Hindustan TImes
15 May, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 02:11 pm

Related News

Who is Pita Limjaroenrat, Thailand's opposition leader likely to be next PM?

If opposition parties accept his proposal to form a coalition government, he will become the country's 30th premier

Hindustan TImes
15 May, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 02:11 pm
Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward Party&#039;s leader and prime ministerial candidate, poses for a picture during an upcoming election campaign event in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 April, 2023. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward Party's leader and prime ministerial candidate, poses for a picture during an upcoming election campaign event in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 April, 2023. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Pita Limjaroenrat, Thailand's 42-year-old opposition leader, is set to become the country's next prime minister, with his Move Forward Party emerging as the single-largest party in Sunday's (14 May) parliamentary elections.

On Monday, Limjaroenrat took to Twitter saying he was 'clear' and 'ready' to be the 30th prime minister of Thailand.

"We have the same dream, the same hopes, and we believe that Thailand that we love can be better. Change is possible If we start doing it from today... Our dreams and hopes are quite simple and straightforward," he said in his tweet.

He continued: "Whether you agree or disagree with me, I will be your prime minister. Whether you voted for me or not, I will serve you."

Thailand opposition crushes military parties in election rout

To become the premier, however, the young leader will need the support of other parties, as Move Forward failed to secure a single-party majority in the 500-member lower house. Accordingly, he has extended an invitation to four other opposition parties, including the runner-up Pheu Thai, to join hands with Move Forward and form a coalition government.

Here is, meanwhile, a brief profile of Pita Limjaroenrat:

1. Born in Bangkok on September 5, 1980, he comes from an influential family. Both his father and uncle have been advisors to Thai governments, with the latter also being a close aide to erstwhile PM Thaksin Shinawatra.

2. A businessman by profession, he has studied in New Zealand and the United States. His alma mater includes the University of Texas, Harvard University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, among others.

3. At 25, Limjaroenrat became the managing director of CEO Agrifood, a rice bran oil business run by his family. From 2017 to 2018, he was the executive director at Grab Thailand, the Thailand unit of Grab Holdings Inc, a Southeast Asian multinational technological firm.

4. He began his political career with Future Forward Party, the predecessor to Move Forward Party. In March 2020, he was formally elected as the leader of the Move Forward Party.

5. In December 2012, Pita married actress Chutima Teepanart, but the couple got divorced in March 2019. They are parents to a daughter.

Pita Limjaroenrat / Thailand Election / Governance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A migrant kind of love: Inside the long-distance relationships of Bangladesh's migrant workers 

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

1d | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

3h | TBS SPORTS
A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

20h | TBS Today
Polls on future with or without Erdogan

Polls on future with or without Erdogan

19h | TBS World
Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone