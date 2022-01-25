'Where is Peng Shuai?' shirts welcome at Australian Open

25 January, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 12:22 pm

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2022 General view of fans in Melbourne Park Photo: Reuters
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2022 General view of fans in Melbourne Park Photo: Reuters

Fans are free to wear, "Where is Peng Shuai?" shirts at the Australian Open but they must not become "disruptive", Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley told Reuters on Tuesday amid criticism of the Grand Slam organisers' earlier stance on the issue.

In response to a video posted on social media on Saturday of security officials instructing fans to remove shirts with the slogan on them, the governing body said the Melbourne Park tournament does not allow political statements.

Martina Navratilova described that reaction as "cowardly" and said Australian Open organisers were giving in to China and placing sponsorship money ahead of human rights concerns.

"Unfortunately I think there's a lot of miscommunication and lack of understanding on it, because it's not just a one line response," Tiley told Reuters by telephone.

"Someone wearing a T-shirt saying something is not going to have any impact on the safety. But when they start getting together as a group, as a mob, and start being disruptive, in any way or form, that's a different thing.

