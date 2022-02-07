Chinese tennis player Peng denies making accusation of sexual assault

China

Reuters
07 February, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 09:29 am

Related News

Chinese tennis player Peng denies making accusation of sexual assault

In an interview with French newspaper L'Equipe at a hotel in Beijing, Peng denied she had made such allegations

Reuters
07 February, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 09:29 am
Photo :Reuters
Photo :Reuters

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has denied she ever accused anyone of sexual assault, adding that she herself had deleted her social media post in November that had appeared to make such a claim.

The well-being of Peng, a three-time Olympian, became a matter of global concern when she appeared to allege on social media that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past.

In an interview with French newspaper L'Equipe at a hotel in Beijing, Peng denied she had made such allegations.

"In the text we could see in Europe, you accused someone of sexual assault. What did you really write? We don't understand," asked the paper.

"Sexual assault? I never said anyone had sexually assaulted me in any way," said Peng, without elaborating.

In her now-deleted post on China's Twitter-like Weibo, Peng had written "why did you take me to your house and force me into having relations with you?", though she also described the relationship with Zhang as an on-off one that was also consensual.

The post led the Women's Tennis Association to suspend tournaments in China and caused an international outcry about her safety.

Top News / World+Biz

Peng Shuai / sexual assault

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

1h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

2h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

2h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

17h | Videos
Omicron originated from mice

Omicron originated from mice

18h | Videos
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

18h | Videos
Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places