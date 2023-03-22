Water being poisoned, drained by vampiric overuse: UN Chief

World+Biz

22 March, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 10:33 am

Related News

Water being poisoned, drained by vampiric overuse: UN Chief

22 March, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 10:33 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said water is the lifeblood of the world and climate change is wreaking havoc on water's natural cycle.

He said from health and nutrition to education and infrastructure, water is vital to every aspect of human survival and well-being, and the economic development and prosperity of every nation.

"We don't have a moment to lose. Let's make 2023 a year of transformation and investment for humanity's lifeblood.

"Let's take action to protect, sustainably manage and ensure equitable access to water for all," said the UN chief in a message marking World Water Day on Wednesday (22 March).

"But drop by drop, this precious lifeblood is being poisoned by pollution and drained by vampiric overuse, with water demand expected to exceed supply by 40 percent by decade's end," Guterres said.

He said greenhouse gas pollution continues to rise to all-time record levels, heating the world's climate to dangerous levels.

"This is worsening water-related disasters, disease outbreaks, water shortages and droughts while inflicting damage to infrastructure, food production, and supply chains," Guterres said.

The theme of this year's World Water Day reminds all of the cost of these failures on the billions of people who lack access to safe water and sanitation.

Out of every 100 people on earth, 25 fetch all their water from open streams and ponds — or pay high prices to buy water of dubious safety. Twenty-two relieve themselves outdoors or use dirty, dangerous or broken latrines.

And 44 see their wastewater flow back into nature untreated, with disastrous health and environmental consequences.

"In short, our world is dramatically — and dangerously — off-track to reaching our goal of safely managed water and sanitation for all by 2030," Guterres said.

This year's World Water Day reminds all of their individual and collective roles to protect and sustainably use and manage humanity's lifeblood for present and future generations, he said.

The United Nations Water Conference, which kicks off today (22 March), is a critical moment for national governments, local and regional authorities, businesses, scientists, youth, civil society organizations and communities to join forces, and co-design and invest in solutions to achieve clean water and sanitation for all, said the UN secretary general.

Meanwhile, he said, governments, businesses and investors must take much bolder actions to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C, with the G20 leading the way.

"We must break our addiction to fossil fuels and embrace renewable energy, while supporting developing countries every step of the way," said the UN chief.

World Water Day / Safe Drinking Water / UN Chief Guterres  

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Manisha Das Chaity. Illustration: TBS

Eyes on the bigger picture

1h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Workplace friendships are worth the awkwardness

51m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Is it possible to artificially narrow the Jamuna River?

1h | Panorama
The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

12h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

15h | TBS SPORTS
Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

15h | TBS World
The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

18h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

3
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

5
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar