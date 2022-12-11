US says Russia providing ‘unprecedented’ military support to Iran

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 09:56 am

FILE PHOTO: A view of drones during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 24, 2022. Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: A view of drones during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 24, 2022. Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

The US national security council spokesman John Kirby alleged on Friday that Russia is providing Iran with "an unprecedented level of military and technical support" .

Russia and Iran's relationship has warmed to a fully fledged defence partnership, he added, reports BBC. 

The US has seen reports that the two countries are considering joint production of lethal drones, he adds.

It comes after Ukraine accused Iran of supplying Russia with "kamikaze" drones used in deadly attacks on 17 October, which Tehran initially denied.

The Middle Eastern country later admitted sending Moscow a limited number of drones, "many months" before the war.

Earlier, Australia announced it was sanctioning three Iranians and one Iranian business for supplying Russia with drones to use against Ukraine.

Kirby said that a partnership between Iran and Russia to produce drones would be harmful to Ukraine, Iran's neighbours and the international community.

"Russia is seeking to collaborate with Iran in areas like weapons development, training," he said, adding that the US fears that Russia intended to "provide Iran with advanced military components" including helicopters and air defence systems.

"Iran has become Russia's top military backer..." he said. "Russia's been using Iranian drones to strike energy infrastructure, depriving millions of Ukrainians of power, heat, critical services. People in Ukraine today are actually dying as a result of Iran's actions."

In response to Mr Kirby's comments, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that Iran had become one of Russia's main military supporters and that the relationship between them was threatening global security.

"In return, Russia is offering military and technical support to the Iranian regime, which will increase the risk it poses to our partners in the Middle East and to international security," he added.

