US considers easing warnings for Americans traveling to China

World+Biz

Reuters
10 April, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 09:19 am

Related News

US considers easing warnings for Americans traveling to China

Communication channels between Washington and Beijing had largely normalized after months of heightened tensions

Reuters
10 April, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 09:19 am
FILE PHOTO: US and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, January 30, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: US and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, January 30, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The US is considering easing advisories against its citizens traveling to China, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday, acknowledging concerns that the warnings may have curtailed exchanges between Americans and Chinese people.

Communication channels between Washington and Beijing had largely normalized after months of heightened tensions, Campbell told an event hosted by the non-profit National Committee on US-China Relations.

However, he also warned that Chinese support for Russia's war in Ukraine put stabilizing ties at risk.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The State Department has periodically issued tiered warnings for Americans traveling to China, calling on them to reconsider visits or exercise increased caution due to risks of "arbitrary enforcement of local laws," exit bans and wrongful detentions.

But the two countries' presidents have sought to rebuild people-to-people exchanges as a pillar for managing increasing geopolitical competition between the superpowers.

"I don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but I would just simply say that this is certainly an issue under active consideration," Campbell said when asked if the US would ease the advisories. He said he accepted the premise that they had acted as an inhibition to academic and other exchanges.

China has issued its own travel warnings for the US, and criticized what it says is increasing harassment of Chinese nationals by US agents at ports of entry, accusations US officials have rejected.

Despite China's warnings, hundreds of thousands of Chinese students study in the United States compared with only a few hundred Americans in China.

But the State Department's No. 2 diplomat, who has said China helped Moscow "retool" and reconstitute its military after early setbacks in its war in Ukraine, cautioned Beijing in stark terms about its "substantial" support for Russia's war effort.

"We have told China directly if this continues, it will have an impact on the US-China relationship. We will not sit by and say everything's fine," Campbell said.

If Russia gains territory in Ukraine it will alter the balance of power in Europe in ways that are unacceptable to the US, Campbell said.

"And we will see this not as just a Russian unique set of activities, but a conjoined set of activities backed by China, but also North Korea," he said.

Campbell also said potentially "hundreds of thousands" of Chinese migrants fleeing weaker economic conditions in China have come to the US in recent months, and that Beijing was aware but did not seem to be taking steps to curtail the flow.

"The numbers that we're seeing are large and, frankly, of gathering concern," Campbell said.

Top News / USA / China

USA / China / Travel warning

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pinterest

Give your dining table a themed makeover for Eid

14h | Habitat
Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

1d | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

1d | Videos
India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

1d | Videos
King Faisal Mosque is a unique example of beauty

King Faisal Mosque is a unique example of beauty

15h | Videos