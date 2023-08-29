US commerce chief meets Chinese premier in Beijing

World+Biz

Reuters
29 August, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 02:12 pm

Related News

US commerce chief meets Chinese premier in Beijing

Reuters
29 August, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 02:12 pm
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng pose for a photograph before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng pose for a photograph before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo met China's Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Tuesday, her second full day of talks with top Chinese leaders on balancing business ties and national security concerns.

Raimondo is the latest Biden administration official to visit China in a bid to strengthen communications, particularly on economy and defense, as friction between the world's two largest economies threatens to shake commercial ties.

Earlier on Tuesday, Raimondo told China's economy tsar and her direct counterpart, He Lifeng, that the US does not seek to decouple from its geopolitical rival.

"While we will never compromise in protecting our national security, I want to be clear that we will never seek to decouple or hold China's economy back," she said at the meeting in the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital.

A confidant of President Xi Jinping, He took up the post of China's economy tsar in March, having earlier run the powerful state planner.

He replaced former vice premier Liu He, a Harvard-trained economist and fluent English speaker who had been popular among US officials.

Prior to her meeting with He, Raimondo and Tourism Minister Hu Hepin agreed to hold the 14th China-US Tourism Leadership Summit in China in the first half of 2024.

The step aimed to further revive and develop tourism co-operation between the two nations, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

The last such summit was held in 2019 in Seattle. Before that, it had met every year, alternating between the countries.

Raimondo has made boosting travel and tourism a big part of her trip.

This month, China and the United States agreed to double the number of flights permitted between them, which are still only a fraction of the number before the pandemic.

If China returned to 2019 US tourism levels, that would add $30 billion to the US economy and 50,000 US jobs, Raimondo said.

Raimondo plans a visit on Wednesday to Shanghai Disneyland, a joint venture of Walt Disney and Chinese state-owned Shendi Group.

On Monday, Raimondo touted a decision by Washington and Beijing to agree to a new formal working group on commercial issues.

US firms have reported growing challenges with operating in China, which has sharply criticized US efforts to block its access to advanced semiconductors.

On Monday, the administration agreed to launch an effort to exchange information on export control enforcement.

The first meeting of the initiative was held on Tuesday at the commerce ministry in Beijing, led by Matthew Axelrod, US assistant secretary for export enforcement, the department said.

Such an exchange offered a platform to reduce misunderstandings of US national security policies, Raimondo said on Monday, but added, "We are not compromising or negotiating on matters of national security. Period."

Xie Feng, China's envoy to the United States, welcomed the announcement.

Raimondo and Commerce Minister Wang Wentao had "rational, candid and constructive communication" on China-US economic and trade ties and issues of common interest, Xie said in a post on X, formerly called Twitter.

Raimondo said on Monday she had raised concerns about curbs on chipmakers Intel and Micron in more than four hours of talks with Wang on a range of US business issues.

The trip would have wide benefits for American business operating in China, she said.

"We're delivering. We will have that formal communication," she said.

Top News / China / USA

US-China / US-China trade / US-China trade talks / Gina Raimondo / Li Qiang

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

6h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

16m | TBS SPORTS
bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

7h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh