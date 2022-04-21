UN chief requests meetings with Putin and Zelenskiy

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
21 April, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 11:57 am

Related News

UN chief requests meetings with Putin and Zelenskiy

BSS/AFP
21 April, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 11:57 am
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a news conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a news conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked to meet with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine in their respective capitals, a UN spokesman said Wednesday.

As the war in Ukraine rages, Guterres made the request in letters sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

The United Nations has been largely marginalized in the crisis since the Russian invasion began on February 24, in part because the war has divided the UN Security Council permanent members: the United States, France, Britain, China and Russia.

China has refused to condemn the invasion, depicting Russia as a victim of Western efforts to weaken it.

With the letters he sent on Tuesday, Guterres sought to spur dialogue to end the war.

"At this time of great peril and consequence, he would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine," Dujarric said.

Guterres has had little contact with Zelenskiy since the war began, speaking with him just once by telephone, on March 26.

Putin has not taken Guterres's phone calls, or had any contact with him, since the UN chief stated that the invasion violated the UN charter.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy / Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy / Vladimir Putin / Russian President Vladimir Putin / UN Chief Guterres   / UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres / United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres / Antonio Guterres

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A welcome move: Buet eases requirements for English Medium students

1h | Pursuit
Team Khushi Kantha does not only make blankets, but also make tote bags, pouch bags and more – all themed after the embroidery designs. Photo: Courtesy

Khushi Kantha: Connecting Dinajpur to the UK, how a social enterprise embroiders empowerment

3h | Panorama
Exports in Bangladesh remain highly concentrated, as almost all of it come from the Ready-Made Garments industry. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

‘The NBR should no longer be in charge of tax policy’

4h | Panorama
Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

4h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

16h | Videos
Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

16h | Videos
Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

17h | Videos
How frequent revisions increase project costs

How frequent revisions increase project costs

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home