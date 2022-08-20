UK to repatriate 7 Indian artefacts in a first such move

World+Biz

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 11:47 am

Related News

UK to repatriate 7 Indian artefacts in a first such move

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 11:47 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Glasgow-based museum has signed an agreement with the Indian government to repatriate seven artefacts which includes a 14th-century Indo-Persian sword, a first such move by the UK.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the Indian High Commission officials on Friday (19 August), according to the Glasgow Life Museums statement.

Following the meeting at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, the Government of India and Archaeological Survey of India delegates were given the opportunity to view the objects at Glasgow Museums Resource Centre, where they are safely stored, reads The Print.

The transfer of ownership ceremony took place after Glasgow City Council's City Administration Committee approved a recommendation made in April by the cross-party Working Group for Repatriation and Spoliation to return 51 items to India, Nigeria and the Cheyenne River and Pine Ridge Lakota Sioux tribes in South Dakota, US.

"Glasgow Life Museums has been working on the repatriation of the Indian artefacts, alongside the High Commission of India in London, since January 2021. The antiquities include a ceremonial Indo-Persian tulwar (sword) which is believed to date back to the 14th century and an 11th-century carved stone door jamb taken from a Hindu temple in Kanpur," the statement said.

Six of the objects were removed from temples and shrines in different states in Northern India during the 19th century, while the seventh was purchased following a theft from the owner. All seven artefacts were gifted to Glasgow's collections.

Bailie Annette Christie, chair of Glasgow Life and Convenor for Culture, Sport and International Relations for Glasgow City Council, said: "The repatriation of these objects is of great historical and cultural importance to both Glasgow and India, so it's a privilege to welcome Indian dignitaries to our city for such a momentous occasion."

Delighted by the signing of the agreement, Sujit Ghosh, India's Acting High Commissioner, said these artefacts are an integral part of India's civilisational heritage and will now be sent back home.

"We express our appreciation to all the stakeholders who made this possible, especially Glasgow Life and Glasgow City Council," he said.

Top News

artefacts / UK / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

1d | Interviews
Photo: Collected

KFC says ‘Howdy’ with their scrumptious new Texas BBQ Zinger Burger

51m | Food
Postcrossing (which connects people through its website) is a system built for postcard enthusiasts, where anyone can sign up and create an account for free. Photo: Noor A Alam

Postcrossers: Reviving a lost art with strangers and postcards

23h | Panorama
We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Asteroids rich in organic matter source of water, say scientists

Asteroids rich in organic matter source of water, say scientists

1h | Videos
Amazing folding smartphone

Amazing folding smartphone

15h | Videos
How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

17h | Videos
Is textbooks enough for students?

Is textbooks enough for students?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings