UAE establishes $817m fund to support space sector

World+Biz

Reuters
17 July, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 02:36 pm

Related News

UAE establishes $817m fund to support space sector

Reuters
17 July, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 02:36 pm
Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates. Photo: Collected
Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates. Photo: Collected

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday launched a 3 billion UAE dirham ($816.84 million) fund to support its space programme and a new initiative to develop radar satellites, the Gulf country's president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said on Twitter.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed, meanwhile, said the fund aims to supporting the establishment of national companies in the space sector and boost national strategic and research projects.

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

Top News

UAE / space

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

4h | In Focus
TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

1d | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

1d | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

One morning at Sadarghat

One morning at Sadarghat

Now | Videos
Sohagi Baidanir Ghat drama exhibition held

Sohagi Baidanir Ghat drama exhibition held

34m | Videos
Photo: TBS

US inflation hits 40-year high

3h | Videos
Can you depend on freelancing for your whole life?

Can you depend on freelancing for your whole life?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD