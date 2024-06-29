NASA gives ISS ‘space tug’ contract to SpaceX

NASA has chosen SpaceX to develop a vehicle that will safely bring the International Space Station (ISS) to its end. This contract is valued at up to $843 million, not including launch expenses.

Space.com reports that in early and late 2023, NASA sought proposals from US aerospace firms for a "space tug" to assist in deorbiting the US sections of the ISS.

On 26 June this year, NASA announced that SpaceX has been chosen to design and deliver the "US Deorbit Vehicle". This vehicle will manage the controlled disposal of the ISS after its operational lifetime ends in 2030.

NASA officials praised the space station's legacy and said that deorbiting it will pave the way for future commercial space stations.

Ken Bowersox, associate administrator for Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters, stated that this decision is to ensure a safe transition of ISS into low Earth orbit and supports NASA's plans for future commercial space stations.

Some NASA officials believe the ISS could operate beyond 2030 if needed. Steve Stich, manager of NASA's commercial crew program, said the station would continue operations until new commercial space stations are ready.

Meanwhile, several companies are in the process of developing commercial space stations. Axiom Space is working on the Axiom Station, while Blue Origin, Sierra Space, Boeing, and Amazon are developing Orbital Reef.