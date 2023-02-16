Twitter to get a new CEO toward the end of 2023: Elon Musk

TBS Report
16 February, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 11:48 am

TBS Report
16 February, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 11:48 am

TBS Report
16 February, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 11:48 am
FILE PHOTO: An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed that he may leave his current role and appoint someone else to run the social media giant later this year, Times of India reported.

In a video call at the World Government Summit, Musk said that the end of 2023 will be "good timing" to pass on the baton.

Musk said, "I think I need to stabilise the organisation and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place. I'm guessing probably toward the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company."

Not too long ago, Musk held a 'decisive' poll on the platform. The question: Should Musk stay Twitter's chief executive or not? And, over the course of the poll, the Twitterati voted in favour of a new CEO to lead the social media giant.

Soon after the results, Musk confirmed his plan to leave the position and abide by the poll. In a tweet, he said "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams." 

