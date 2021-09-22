Turkey to ratify Paris climate agreement: Erdogan

Reuters
22 September, 2021, 08:40 am
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 08:51 am

Turkey to ratify Paris climate agreement: Erdogan

Erdogan said Turkey aims to complete the approval process before the UN climate conference in November

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the 76th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York on September 21, 2021. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the 76th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York on September 21, 2021. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the Paris climate agreement would be presented to the Turkish parliament for approval next month, which would make it the last G20 country to ratify the deal.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Erdogan said Turkey had not ratified the deal due to injustices regarding responsibilities.

"Following the distance covered in this framework, I want to announce the decision we have taken to the world from here," he said.

"We plan to present the Paris climate agreement to our parliament's approval next month in line with constructive steps that will be taken," Erdogan said.

He added that Turkey aims to complete the approval process before the UN climate conference in November.

Some of the worst wildfires in Turkey's history killed eight people and devastated tens of thousands of hectares of forest in the southwest this summer. The fires were followed closely by floods that killed at least 77 people in the north.

