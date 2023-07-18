Thai PM hopeful, willing to slow pace of party's reform agenda

World+Biz

Reuters
18 July, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 02:10 pm

Related News

Thai PM hopeful, willing to slow pace of party's reform agenda

Reuters
18 July, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 02:10 pm
Move Forward Party leader, Pita Limjaroenrat speaks to the media following a meeting with coalition partners in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Move Forward Party leader, Pita Limjaroenrat speaks to the media following a meeting with coalition partners in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thai prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat on Tuesday said he was willing to slow the pace of his party's ambitious reform agenda if he forms a government but would not retreat from its plan to amend a law prohibiting royal insults.

In an interview with Reuters, the leader of the election-winning Move Forward party described efforts by the military establishment to block him as like a "broken record" and said Thailand had entered a different era with the public hankering for change.

Pita, 42, will contest a parliamentary vote on the premiership on Wednesday for the second time, after failing last week to win the required backing of more than half of the legislature, as the conservative, military-appointed Senate closed ranks to deny him the top job.

"It was absolutely expected, the same thing, same venue. Broken record. But the sentiment of the era has changed," he said in the interview.

"Despite what happens tomorrow there has been progress in society. They demand something new, something fresh."

Move Forward was the surprise winner of the May 14 election, capitalising on massive youth support to defeat conservative rivals in what was seen as a resounding rejection of nearly a decade of government led or backed by the military.

The party's plans to tackle business monopolies, end conscription in the military and remove generals from politics are controversial, but none more so than its aim of changing article 112 of the criminal code, which punishes insults of the monarchy by up to 15 years in jail.

Pita said he would be flexible and the decision was ultimately one for parliament to decide, but his party would not back away from its reform agenda just to seek smooth passage to office.

Amending 112 was not a threat to the palace, he said, but would ensure the monarchy was not politicised and that the law, under which hundreds of people have been charged, should not be misused.

"I'm still sticking to what I promised the voters ... the institution is above politics. That's the only option for governance in this country,' he said.

He added: "I cannot look them in the eye if I'm walking away from this issue."

The military has for decades invoked its duty to defend the monarchy to justify intervention in politics, and used the law against royal insult to stifle dissent, critics say.

thailand / Pita Limjaroenrat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

7h | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

16h | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

1d | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Oceans changing color due to climate change

Oceans changing color due to climate change

9h | TBS World
Moral police are active again in Iran

Moral police are active again in Iran

11h | TBS World
PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June