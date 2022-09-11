Swedes head to polls in close-run election marked by crime, energy crisis

World+Biz

Reuters
11 September, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 09:12 am

Related News

Swedes head to polls in close-run election marked by crime, energy crisis

Reuters
11 September, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 09:12 am
People cast their votes at a polling station for early voting in the suburb of Rinkeby, Stockholm, Sweden, September 10, 2022. TT News Agency/Ali Lorestani via REUTERS
People cast their votes at a polling station for early voting in the suburb of Rinkeby, Stockholm, Sweden, September 10, 2022. TT News Agency/Ali Lorestani via REUTERS

Swedes vote on Sunday in an election pitting the incumbent centre-left Social Democrats against a right-wing bloc that has embraced the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats in a bid to win back power after eight years in opposition.

With steadily growing numbers of shootings unnerving voters, campaigning has seen parties battle to be the toughest on gang crime, while surging inflation and the energy crisis in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine have increasingly taken centre stage.

Law and order is home turf for the right, but gathering economic storm clouds as households and companies face sky-high power prices may boost Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, seen as a safe pair of hands and more popular than her own party. 

"My clear message is: during the pandemic we supported Swedish companies and households. I will act in the exact same way again if I get your renewed confidence," she said this week in one of the final debates ahead of the vote.

Andersson was finance minister for many years before becoming Sweden's first female prime minister a year ago. Her main rival is Moderates' leader Ulf Kristersson, who sees himself as the only one who can unite the right and unseat her.

Kristersson has spent years deepening ties with the Sweden Democrats, an anti-immigration party with white supremacists among its founders. Initially shunned by all the other parties, the Sweden Democrats are now increasingly part of the mainstream right. 

"We will prioritize law and order, making it profitable to work and build new climate-smart nuclear power," Kristersson said in a video posted by his party. "Simply put, we want to sort Sweden out."

Opinion polls show the centre-left running neck-and-neck with the right-wing bloc, where the Sweden Democrats look to have recently overtaken the Moderates as the second biggest party behind the Social Democrats. 

For many centre-left voters - and even some on the right - the prospect of Jimmie Akesson's Sweden Democrats having a say on government policy or joining the cabinet remains deeply unsettling, and the election is seen in part as a referendum over whether to give them that power.

Kristersson wants to form a government with the small Christian Democrats and, possibly, the Liberals, and only rely on Sweden Democrat support in parliament. But those are assurances the centre-left don't take at face value.

Uncertainty looms large over the election, with both blocs facing long and hard negotiations to form a government in a polarised and emotionally-charged political landscape.

Andersson will need to get support from the Centre Party and the Left, who are ideological opposites, and probably the Green Party as well, if she wants a second term as prime minister.

"I have pretty few red lines," Annie Loof, whose Centre Party split with Kristersson over his embrace of the Sweden Democrats, said in a recent SVT interview.

"One red line I do have is that I will never let through a government that gives the Sweden Democrats influence."

Sweden / election / energy crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

1h | Panorama
An immature Forktail. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-backed Forktail: ‘Delight is as the flight‘

18h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The revolutionary monarchy of Elizabeth II

21h | Panorama
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

20h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Bojra, the house boat

Bojra, the house boat

22m | Videos
The story before firing up your PC

The story before firing up your PC

13h | Videos
How Dhaka will be like that after the implementation of DAP

How Dhaka will be like that after the implementation of DAP

16h | Videos
Will "Vikram-Veda" make a new record?

Will "Vikram-Veda" make a new record?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’