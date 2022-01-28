Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai and others for Copyright Act violation
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other employees of the company were booked by the Mumbai Police for a violation of the Copyright Act after a complaint was lodged by filmmaker Suneel Darshan
Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for a Copyright Act violation.
"On directions of a court, a case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation," said Mumbai Police.
The case has been registered following the complaint lodged by film director Suneel Darshan who has alleged that Google allowed unauthorised persons to upload his film Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha on YouTube.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.