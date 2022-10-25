Students wear hilarious anti-cheating hats in the Philippines

Students wore hilarious 'anti-cheating' hats to prevent them from looking at their classmates' papers while taking their midterms exams in the Philippines.

The engineering pupils wore the amusing hats made from recycled household materials obscuring their peripheral vision at Bicol University in Legazpi City, Albay province on October 17.

Some of the creations were seemingly thrown together at the last minute - like one student wearing a bunch of egg cartons tied haphazardly in place.

Others, meanwhile, wore more elaborate headpieces like a detailed Spartan helmet or anime-inspired hats.

The class teacher, Engineer Joy Mandane-Ortiz, said she thought to implement the idea as she was scrolling through her social media feed.

She said: 'I just saw the anti-cheating hats on Facebook. It wasn't my original idea, but I wanted to try it for my class to remind them to be honest.

'I told them to make their own hats with simple designs, so I was shocked when the exam day came. Their creativity is impressive.

'The hats helped remove some of the stress, and eased the tension of taking the exams.'

The proud lecturer said she was happy her students were so open to the gimmick, adding that nobody was caught cheating during the tests.